The last time defenseman David Farrance attended a Nashville Predators development camp, he was a 20-year-old soon-to-be Boston University junior trying to fill the shoes of former Terrier teammate turned Preds blueliner Dante Fabbro.
That 2019 season after his last development camp was Farrance’s best at BU. He led the Terriers with 43 points and 23 assists and tied fellow Preds prospect Patrick Harper for second on the team with 14 goals. He also had the second-most shots on goal (107) on the team.
Now, two years wiser and with two games of NHL experience, Farrance isn’t just in Nashville for a few days of coaching like many of the team’s other prospects. The 22-year-old is in line to get an extended look at the upcoming rookie camp and then training camp and has an outside chance of factoring into Nashville plans in a bottom-pairing role.
“It’s been a good experience to see all the new guys and some old faces, too, doing a couple drills out there and getting some chemistry with a couple of the guys,” Farrance told reporters on Tuesday.
“I’m excited to get going with main camp and rookie camp. I’m sure that’s going to be fun. But right now, it’s development camp, so I’m just focusing on this and getting to enjoy some time with the guys.”
Currently, the Predators' blueline looks awfully crowded. The top five spots are occupied by Roman Josi, Mattias Ekholm, Alex Carrier, Dante Fabbro and Phillippe Myers.
That sixth spot, though, is a wild card. The players competing for it — Matt Benning, Mark Borowiecki, Ben Harpur and Matt Tennyson — don’t exactly inspire confidence that they can hold onto it for a full 82-game season.
Although he’s expected to spend this season with the Milwaukee Admirals, it’s not out of the realm of possibility for Farrance to be playing regular NHL minutes in 2021 or early next year. After all, the Predators used 15 different defensemen last year in a 56-game schedule, and only Borowiecki and Benning have ever played in 70 or more games in a single season.
Despite having just two games of NHL experience, Farrance didn’t look out of his element in either. He played just 13:46 in his first-ever NHL game, but his second was much more notable.
Playing the Central Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes in the regular-season finale, Farrance had 28 shifts and 22:29 of ice time, finishing with two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating. He led all Predators with 4:09 of ice time on the power play.
“I definitely think (my second NHL game) I was a little bit more comfortable,” Farrance noted. “Was just kind of playing my own game. I really sorted out myself what works and what doesn’t, and it was a lot more comfortable for me.”
Farrance, who was recently ranked the 50th-best prospect in the NHL by The Athletic, was one of more productive defensemen in the NCAA over the last two years with 59 points in 45 games. He has above-average skating, passing and playmaking ability and can fill a Ryan Ellis-like role on the power play.
While Nashville’s bottom pairing will likely be some combination of Myers, Benning or Borowiecki, no one should be surprised if Farrance works his way into the equation by season’s end.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
