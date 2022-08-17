While the bar may not have been set arbitrarily high for goaltender David Rittich, it’s safe to say the Nashville Predators expected more of the journeyman backup than the six wins he gave them in 2021.
Rittich had more games with a save percentage below .900 (nine) than he had wins, and he allowed four or more goals in six of his 17 appearances. Not since Chris Mason’s age-37 season in 2013 have the Predators suffered through a backup goalie with a goals-against average as high (3.57) or a save percentage as low (.886) as that of Rittich last season.
Not wanting to find themselves in the same peril they did entering the past postseason, the Predators signed former Chicago Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen to compete with presumed No. 2 Connor Ingram for primary reserve minutes behind Juuse Saros.
On paper Lankinen may not appear to be much of an upgrade over Rittich, if at all. His 3.50 goals-against average and .891 save percentage last season look equally as appalling. And his high-danger save percentage (.777 to .754) and even-strength save percentage (.898 for both) were right on par with those of Rittich.
However, a deeper dive into the metrics paints a different picture.
Lankinen’s career numbers — a 25-29-11 record, 3.23 goals-against average, .901 save percentage — are exacerbated by the fact that he was backstopping a Blackhawks team that finished in sixth and seventh place in the Central Division, respectively, the last two years.
Despite receiving less goal support (2.96 goals per game to 3.62) than Rittich, Lankinen finished with a better shorthanded save percentage (.929 to .889), a better save percentage in games relieved (.941 to .838) and more games with a save percentage of .900 or better (14 to five). In addition, he allowed fewer rebound attempts per game (2.2 to 2.8).
Lankinen is just two years removed from his rookie season, during which he was a Calder Trophy favorite at one point. He faced the third-most shots (1,204), had the third-most saves (1,095), tied for the seventh-most games played (37), and ranked 14th in save percentage (.909) among all goalies in 2020.
That year and among rookies, he ranked second in wins (17), third in even-strength save percentage (.922), fifth in save percentage, sixth in short-handed save percentage (.875) and seventh in goals-against average (3.01). Lankinen ultimately finished 13th in Calder Trophy voting.
Then there’s Ingram.
Despite his 0-3-0 record and 3.64 goals-against average in three postseason appearances against the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, Ingram’s playoff performance is a classic example of the scoresheet not telling the whole story.
He had a 30-save performance in relief of Rittich in Game 1, and he followed that up with a 49-save effort in an overtime loss in Game 2. In fact, Ingram didn’t allow a goal for 63 minutes in that game before Cale Makar buried the OT winner eight-and-a-half minutes into the extra period. He finished the series with a respectable .913 save percentage.
Ingram was one of the top goalies in the American Hockey League in 2021, leading the AHL in starts (54), minutes played (3,195:15), saves (1,541), shots faced (1,685) and shutouts (five), while ranking second in wins (30), 12th in save percentage (.917) and 17th in goals-against average (2.70).
Regardless of who the No. 2 goaltender is, having a three-man rotation might be a good problem for the Predators to have. It’s clear after last season that cutting down on Saros’ workload is in Nashville’s best interest.
