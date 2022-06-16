A majority of the Nashville Predators fanbase wanted change.
And now, they may get it.
Former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is on the verge of joining the Predators ownership group and buying shares of the franchise from lead owner Herb Fritch over the next three years, according to a report from Nate Rau of Axios Nashville.
Fritch, a health care entrepreneur and current chairman of the team’s current ownership group — Predators Holdings LLC — replaced former chair Tom Cigarran in 2019. The group, which consists of 17 co-owners, bought the Predators for $175 million in 2007 from former owner Craig Leipold and saved the team from a reported move to Canada.
Predators Holdings LLC also oversees the direction and management of Bridgestone Arena, which regularly hosts big events such as the CMA Awards and the SEC men’s basketball tournament. Bridgestone grossed $11.61 million in revenue and sold nearly 1480,000 tickets in the first half of 2022 — the sixth-most ticket sales in the U.S. and eighth-most in the world over that span.
Sportico first reported the news of Haslam buying controlling ownership of the Predators.
The 63-year-old Haslam, who's the brother of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, served as the mayor of Knox County from 2003 to 2011, then served as governor of Tennessee from 2011 to 2019. He’s also a visiting professor of political science at Vanderbilt.
A Knoxville native, Haslam got his start under his father Jim as CEO of Pilot Corp., a petroleum corporation based in Knoxville that also owns several travel centers across the U.S. His current net worth is an estimated $2.3 billion, according to Forbes.
Sportico estimates the Predators to be worth $680 million — sixth-lowest among the 32 NHL franchises and 122nd among all professional sports franchises. The Predators ranked fourth in the NHL in home attendance during the 2021-22 season, averaging 18,495 fans per game across their 41 home contests.
(This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available)
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.