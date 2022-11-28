Though the Nashville Predators have claimed points in five of their last six games, the team still sits five points out of third place in the Central Division and they’re just below the cutline for the final wild card spot in the Western Conference.
The Predators have done well to dig themselves out of the 2-4-1 hole they occupied in the first month of the season, but the fact still remains that, statistically, they have the worst offense in the NHL.
According to a report from Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos in the Toronto Star, the Predators could look to deal one of their young defensemen for scoring help, and Dante Fabbro may be available.
“The 24-year-old still has plenty of upside at both ends of the ice and he will be a restricted free agent at the end of season,” Kypreos wrote. “Word is Nashville GM David Poile wants to move a defenseman and is willing to part ways with the right-handed shot at the right price.”
Fabbro has four points and 21 shots while averaging 16:04 of ice time through 19 games this season. He and Ryan McDonagh are the only Predators defenseman to play in 10 or more games and not have a negative plus/minus rating, and he ranks third among blueliners in blocked shots, takeaways, shot attempts, and shots on goal.
It’s likely either Fabbro or Alex Carrier might not be with the Predators beyond this season. Fabbro (24) is younger than Carrier (26), and his $2.4 million salary could make him an attractive trade chit.
The Predators’ 51 goals are the fewest in the league. Only two teams have fewer even-strength goals than Nashville’s 38, and only five teams have fewer power play goals than Nashville’s 13.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_