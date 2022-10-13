Settling on the final piece of the Nashville Predators’ second line has been a task that head coach John Hynes has seemingly been trying to hash out since mid-July when the team signed Nino Niederreiter to a two-year, $8 million contract.
The Predators weren’t shy about immediately plugging Niederreiter into their top six next to Ryan Johansen, citing the duo’s chemistry as line-mates during their junior hockey league days with the Portland Winterhawks.
But with a playmaking center who has a pass-first, shoot-second mindset, and a left winger who’s a menacing pest in front of the net, it seems — at least in Hynes’ mind — that the best complement to them both is a speedy winger with scoring touch and a solid shot.
Enter Eeli Tolvanen.
Sure, 27-year-old Kiefer Sherwood got the first crack at top-six minutes in Nashville’s 4-1 season opening win over the San Jose Sharks in Prague on Friday. And yes, he scored the first goal of the Predators’ season and added an assist and two shots over 20 minutes of work in two games.
But midway through Nashville’s 3-2 win over San Jose on Saturday, Tolvanen, who also notched a goal in Game 1, got bumped up to the second line and immediately caught Hynes’ attention.
“I thought for a while there Sherwood looked pretty good on the line with his speed, and then halfway through the second game, Tolvanen was playing really, really well,” Hynes said. “It looked like there was a little bit of chemistry with [Johansen, Niederreiter and Tolvanen]. So, it’s nice to feel like you have two fits there right now that could possibly play with those two.”
From the nature of Hynes’ comments, it seems like Tolvanen has played himself into the top six, at least for the Predators’ season opener against the Dallas Stars on Thursday.
“It’s always nice when you get that promotion in the lineup when you do something right,” Tolvanen said. “And it’s really nice playing right now with [Johansen] and Nino. They’re really good players. …I think it’s going to be a lot of fun to do the little things right that I did last year and play with the puck.”
Tolvanen himself will admit that last season was a down one for him. His average ice time dropped from 14:48 to 13:25, and while he did equal his 11-goal total from the previous season, he only produced one more point in 35 extra games.
“Last year was kind of a step-back year, but you know, I think I learned a lot of stuff,” Tolvanen said. “…It’s a new season, a fresh start, and I want to try to forget about last year. It’s the past.”
While 2022 feels like a prove-it year for Tolvanen, the team can take solace in the fact that some of his best performances have come when playing next to Johansen.
Over the last two-plus seasons, they’ve logged 315 minutes together across 36 games and have accounted for 23 goals, 10 high-danger goals, 178 shots, 140 scoring chances generated, 53 high-danger chances generated, and a high-danger goal percentage of 62.5 with a plus-13 goal differential.
