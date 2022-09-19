The Nashville Predators cruised past the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 before dropping a 5-4 overtime result to the Carolina Hurricanes over the weekend at the 2022 NHL Prospect Showcase in Raleigh.
Egor Afanasyev, Marc Del Gaizo, Jack Matier, Josh Williams and Owen Pederson all scored in regulation for the Predators’ rookies, while Jachym Kondelik and Zachary L’Heureux each notched an assist.
Pederson scored Nashville’s lone goal and goalie Yaroslav Askarov stopped all five Lightning attempts, including a highlight reel save on Ilya Usau, in the post-game shootout.
That save tho 🤌 pic.twitter.com/vRowOgHsl9— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) September 17, 2022
“As the game went on, Tampa started pushing and he had to be good for us,” Milwaukee Admirals coach Karl Taylor said. “In the shootout, his last save was all-world. That push, he’s going to the left and has to push back to the right. That’s a very difficult play and I was really proud of how he did that. It’s a good first start for a guy who hasn’t played in a while. Obviously, he’s got elite talent. There’s going to be ups and downs but we’re going to stay with him because you obviously saw what he can do.”
Added Del Gaizo: “He was outstanding. He carries himself with a lot of confidence and it shows on the ice. He’s a great goaltender and he had a great day.”
Nashville dropped the second contest of the showcase, falling 5-4 to the Hurricanes in overtime. The Predators rallied from two down with less than a minute remaining to force the extra period.
Afanasyev tallied two goals, while Mark Duarte and Juuso Parssinen each added goals of their own.
"It took lots of grit for the guys to be able to stay in there and get two goals with the goalie out," Taylor said. "That doesn't happen very often, so we were proud of that moment."
Added Afanasyev: "Pro hockey is obviously different from junior hockey, and we have a lot of pro hockey players. So, I feel like we can all play on the same page, which obviously helps. We battled through and guys blocked shots and guys backchecked, and I loved the effort from everyone."
The Predators finish the rookie showcase on Monday against the Florida Panthers before returning home to begin training camp on Wednesday. The on-ice part of camp starts on Thursday at 8 a.m. at Centennial Sportsplex.
