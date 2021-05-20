Despite what Nashville Predators head coach John Hynes said after Wednesday night’s 3-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena, there’s nothing positive about heading into Game 3 of a playoff series down 0-2.
Hynes, who took offense to back-to-back questions following Wednesday’s loss where he was asked about squandering one of the better performances of Juuse Saros’ career and which positives the Predators could take into Game 3, stated the obvious: the Predators played much better on Wednesday than they did in Monday’s Game 1 loss.
However, a better effort doesn’t make the two-game deficit the predators now face as they come home to Bridgestone Arena any easier to battle back from.
“Did we watch the same game?” Hynes remarked. “I think when you look at the hockey game, we played a pretty good game…I think you look at shot attempts, you look at shots, offensive zone time and how the game was played.
“We’ve got to do a better job on the power play but, I think the last two questions…we’re in a series, we’re a better team than we were the first night, we obviously know the power play has got to be better, but I think there’s a lot of positives going out of this game and then coming home.”
Entering the best-of-seven series, it was widely presumed that Saros was going to have to perform at a Vezina Trophy-level or better for the Predators to have any chance of stealing a game or two from the Hurricanes. He did so Wednesday night, and it still wasn’t enough for the Predators to crack the Hurricanes’ armor.
Saros definitely deserved better. He saved 28 of 30 shots, including seven short-handed shots for the Hurricanes, who nearly matched Nashville’s 10 total shots on its seven power play opportunities.
“He’s been (playing like that) for two months now,” captain Roman Josi said. “Every game…I mean, tonight he had some unreal saves. He made some great saves and those are saves that keep you in the game and give you a chance and he’s been doing that for such a long time now. It’s frustrating that we can’t get our job done for him.”
Added center Ryan Johansen: “He’s a stud. He’s one of the hardest-working kids around, in the business. We count on him to keep doing his thing and he was great tonight.”
Carolina has had Nashville’s number, not just in the regular season, but through two games of the postseason as well. The Hurricanes are outshooting the Predators 69-56 and outhitting them 108-88, and they have more blocked shots and takeaways and fewer giveaways.
The silver lining for the Predators – if there is one –lies in the fact that the next two games are at Bridgestone Arena, where COVID-19 capacity restrictions have eased up some to allow 12,135 fans for Friday’s Game 3 and Sunday’s Game 4.
The Predators are tied for the fourth-most home wins (18) and the sixth-fewest goals allowed per game (2.43) at home this season. Nashville is also 11-3 in its last 14 games at Bridgestone Arena.
“I’m just excited to get back to Bridgestone and get in front of our fans,” Johansen said. “It’s the most fans we’ve had in over a year and I’m just looking forward to that. We know what our crowd can do to our club and what their energy can bring to us. So, I can’t wait to get home and play in front of our fans.”
“Playing at Bridgestone in the playoffs is always fun,” Josi added. “With the amount of fans we’re going to have, it’s definitely going to give us an extra boost.”
