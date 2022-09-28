Longtime Nashville radio host Darren McFarland wasn’t unemployed for long.
Just two days after the Nashville Predators announced McFarland’s new roles with the team — host of the Preds Official Podcast and co-host of the Smashville Live radio show — the broadcast veteran was named a co-host for new daily sports talk show The McFarland Show with Darren and Justin, alongside Justin McFarland, a morning reporter for Fox 17 News.
The two are not related.
The show will air Monday through Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. beginning Oct. 3 and can be streamed on 560 AM, 95.9-FM, 107.9-FM and WNSR.com. It will occupy the time slot left vacant when George Plaster left to join Main Street Media in April.
“Darren and Justin will make a great team that listeners will gravitate to and enjoy,” WNSR Radio GM Ted Johnson said in a release. “They’ll be a great complement to our daily lineup.”
Darren started his career at WNSR in 1998. He’s since had stints as a midday co-host for 102.5/106.3 The Game and he served as the pregame, postgame and intermission host during home Predators broadcasts for the team’s radio network.
“Thanks to Ted and (WNSR operations manager) Adam Johnson for this wonderful opportunity to continue my radio career in Nashville, a place where my family and I call home,” he said. “I’m excited to be launching this show with Justin, who I met while working in 1998 on a remote broadcast for WNSR. We’ve been good friends ever since.”
Justin got his start in sports journalism with the Tennessee Tribune and made the jump to Fox 17 in 2009 as a morning reporter. He stayed at Fox until 2014 when he joined WAAY-TV in Huntsville. He returned to Fox 17 in 2017.
“I’m appreciative to both Fox 17 and WNSR Radio for affording me this great opportunity,” Justin McFarland said. “I hope the show will be both entertaining and informative. We want to talk about and engage the listeners not only with the topics of the day, but also have some fun talking about a lot of different topics concerning our great city.”