Derek Mason’s unemployment didn’t last long.
Four days to be exact.
Oklahoma State officially announced on Wednesday that Mason was hired to be its next defensive coordinator, replacing Jim Knowles, who left to be the new defensive coordinator at Ohio State.
"After meaningful discussions with Coach Gundy these past few weeks about his vision for the program, it became apparent that leading the defense for the Cowboys was the right fit for me," Mason said in a school release.
"I look forward to working with the student-athletes, coaches and staff as they continue to build a winning culture of success, inclusion and integrity on and off the field."
Oklahoma State had the No. 3 defense in the NCAA last season (273.6 yards per game), allowing the fifth-fewest rush yards per game (89.2), the 10th-fewest passing yards per game (184.4) and tying for the seventh-fewest points allowed per game (16.8).
The Cowboys return several defensive underclassmen including freshman defensive end Collin Oliver, who led the team with 11.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss, junior safety Jason Taylor II, who had the second-most interceptions on the team (2), and sophomore cornerback Korie Black, who led the OSU with three fumble recoveries.
Mason has a proven track record as one of college football’s top defensive minds. He spent the 2021 season as the Auburn DC. Under his guidance, the Tigers improved in several categories including yards allowed, rushing defense, scoring defense, third-down defense, fourth-down defense, first downs allowed, sacks, and tackles for loss.
Auburn also finished ranked in the top 30 nationally in blocked kicks (10th), fourth-down defense (13th), defensive touchdowns (13th), tackles for loss (17th), scoring defense (27th) and rushing defense (29th).
Mason also spent three years as the Stanford defensive coordinator. The Cardinal ranked 26th or better in total defense each year and had a top-five run defense every season. In his final season, Stanford had the No. 16 defense in the NCAA and ranked third in run defense and 10th in scoring defense.
"Derek is a great addition to Oklahoma State football and to our culture," OSU head coach Mike Gundy said. "I'm looking forward to getting him over here and getting started as soon as possible."
Mason spent seven seasons with Vanderbilt, leading the Commodores to a 27-55 overall record with a 10-46 record against SEC teams.
He was just the second head coach in Vanderbilt history to lead the ‘Dores to multiple bowl appearances (2016 Independence Bowl, 2018 Texas Bowl), and he led VU to three straight wins over in-state rival Tennessee, the school’s first three-game win streak against the Vols in 89 years.
