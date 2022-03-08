It appears five-star point guard Skyy Clark doesn’t like staying in one place for too long.
Clark, the No. 26 overall player in the country according to 247Sports composite rankings, announced over the weekend that he had asked to be released from his letter of intent with the University of Kentucky to reopen his recruitment.
The news was first reported by On3.com.
"Honestly, I have had a lot of time to sit back and think and watch things play out since my injury," Clark told ESPN. "I'm just taking a step back to make sure I'm doing the right thing for myself. Coach Cal is not only an amazing coach, but also an amazing person and has been super supportive of me throughout our conversations."
The 6-foot-3 senior will have his pick of schools as ESPN’s Jeff Borzello reported that several have already reached out to Clark including three Tennessee schools — Vanderbilt, Tennessee and TSU — in addition to Gonzaga, Oklahoma State, South Carolina, Washington, Xavier, and USC among others.
Clark transferred to Brentwood Academy from Heritage Christian in California in 2020. He never played a game for the Eagles as he and his brother ZZ abruptly switched to Ensworth before the season started. Through 11 games, Clark led the Tigers in scoring (26.4 points per game) and added 4.7 rebounds per contest while ZZ averaged 11.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.
The Clark brothers then sat out the remainder of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns before transferring to Montverde Academy ahead of the 2021 season. Clark tore his ACL at the beginning of the season, but he’s said to be fully healthy and set to rejoin the defending national champion Eagles, who went 20-4 this year, compete in the GEICO Nationals.
