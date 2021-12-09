After five seasons and just 24 wins under former head coach Butch Davis, new Florida International Athletic Director Scott Carr decided he needed to make a splash with his first hire.
Thursday morning, Carr announced the school was hiring former Vanderbilt defensive back and Brentwood Academy alum Mike MacIntyre as the sixth head football coach in school history.
“I am excited to announce Mike MacIntyre as our head football coach,” Carr tweeted. “As a two-time national Coach of the Year, Mike knows how to rebuild programs and return them to national relevance. Welcome to the Panther family and welcome back home to Miami coach!”
MacIntyre joins FIU after two years as the defensive coordinator for the Memphis Tigers. He has experience both at Power 5 programs — Georgia (graduate assistant, 1990-91), Ole Miss (wide receivers, defensive backs, defensive coordinator, 1999-2002, 2019), Duke (defensive coordinator, 2008-09) — and the NFL — Dallas Cowboys (defensive backs, 2003-06), New York Jets (defensive backs, 2007).
The 56-year-old also has nine years of head coaching experience at San Jose State and Colorado, compiling a 46-65 career record that includes two 10-win seasons and two bowl appearances, although he didn’t not coach SJSU in the 2012 Military Bowl due to leaving to take the Colorado job.
MacIntyre led the Buffaloes to their first-ever Pac-12 South Division title in 2016. Colorado ultimately lost to Washington in the Pac-12 championship game, but MacIntyre was named the AP, Walter Camp, Home Depot and Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year that season. His resume also includes an AFCA Assistant Coach of the Year award in 2009 with Duke.
At Brentwood Academy, MacIntyre played quarterback and defensive back. He then went on to play safety for Vanderbilt for two seasons under his father George MacIntyre, who also coached at Donelson Christian Academy, before transferring and finishing his college football career at Georgia Tech.
