Update: The Tennessean reported Wednesday that Dilfer has resigned from Lipscomb Academy to take the UAB job but will still coach in the state championship game.
The University of Alabama at Birmingham is in need of a new head football coach, and the school reportedly has Lipscomb Academy’s Trent Dilfer in its crosshairs, according to a report from John Brice of FootballScoop.
ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that a deal hasn't been reached yet but one is expected to be finalized in the coming days.
Dilfer has not responded to a request to comment, and Lipscomb Academy has not announced anything regarding Dilfer’s status with the school.
“Per sources familiar with the process, UAB officials are expected to approach Dilfer with a formal offer to coach the Blazers’ program,” Brice wrote. “And those sources said that the Blazers’ brass are ‘optimistic’ that Dilfer will accept what would be his first-ever college head coaching position.”
Should Dilfer accept the job, he would take over for Bryant Vincent, who led the Blazers to a 6-6 record this season. Vincent stepped in for Bill Clark, who resigned in June for health reasons.
Clark led UAB to a 49-26 record in six seasons with two Conference USA championships and two bowl wins. Named C-USA Coach of the Year in 2017, Clark is best known for reviving the Blazer program following its termination in 2014 and a two-season hiatus.
UAB will be a member of the American Athletic Conference (which includes Navy, Temple, Memphis and SMU, among others) starting next season.
Lipscomb Academy plays Christ Presbyterian Academy on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga for the Division II-AA state title — the Mustangs' third straight state championship appearance.
In four seasons at Lipscomb Academy, Dilfer has a 42-10 record with one state title. The Mustangs (12-0) are the top-ranked team in Division II-AA and the No. 15-ranked team in the country, according to MaxPreps.
Dilfer played 14 seasons in the NFL after being drafted No. 6 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 1996 NFL Draft out of Fresno State. He won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2001 and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1997.
