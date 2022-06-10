Friday’s national television debut for undefeated Ashland City boxer Ty Tomlin has been a long time coming.
A veteran of 80 amateur fights, a six-time Tennessee Golden Gloves champion, and a bronze medalist at the 2015 junior Olympics, Tomlin sports a 13-0 professional record and faces what he calls his toughest fight to date against fellow unbeaten lightweight fighter Chann Thonson (10-0) at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, New York.
The Tomlin and Thonson bout will kick off the ShoBox: The New Generation telecast at 8 p.m. CST on Showtime in an eight-round fight at 135 pounds.
“It is a high-stakes fight,” Tomlin told the Post. “You have to try and stay calm in moments like this though. I feel I’ve had a lot of other fights that have prepared me for this and the training camps leading up to it. You just have to focus on your game plan.”
Tomlin, 22, and Thonson, 30, rarely go the distance. Of their combined 23 professional fights, 16 have been finished by knockout or technical knockout. Tomlin is on a two-fight knockout streak and Thonson has won four of his last five fights by KO/TKO.
“I’ve said somebody’s ‘0’ has got to go; it’s just not mine,” Tomlin continued. “It’s definitely something in the back of your head. But when you get in there and that bell rings, everything else gets pushed aside. The task at hand is winning on Friday night, beating Chann Thonson, taking that ‘0’ from him and keeping my [perfect record] intact.”
Following in the footsteps of former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant, Tomlin is the second fighter from Cheatham County to take the boxing world by storm.
Considered one of the top prospects in the sport, Tomlin impressed in his last fight against Charlie Serrano (16-6-2) — a second-round knockout at Austin Peay State University's Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville.
With seemingly all 4,720 of Ashland City’s residents in his corner, Tomlin conceded he hopes others in his hometown are inspired by the professional success he and Plant have found.
“The community support has been amazing,” Tomlin said. “Even my first fight, I had an incredible audience that was very supportive. All the way up to my national TV debut Friday, the amount of messages and people reaching out, I know everyone will be tuning in. Maybe I can inspire somebody else from my hometown to do the same thing me and Caleb have both done.”
Plant won his first title 18 fights into his career, and he reached 21 wins before suffering his first loss — an 11th round TKO loss to Canelo Alvarez in November.
Tomlin appears to be on a similar career trajectory.
“Obviously, Caleb went and got his world title and I’m working to get mine next,” he said.
Without getting too far ahead of himself, Tomlin admitted he’d like to be a title contender within the next two years.
However, the 5-foot-8 fighter doesn’t want to get there simply by stacking wins.
Tomlin knows the road to the top is predicated on finishes and delivering the crowd a highlight reel fight. That’s his motivation heading into Friday’s bout.
“Obviously, I plan on going in and getting my hand raised, but I want to do it in exciting fashion and look good doing it,” he said. “[I hope] to open everybody’s eyes at 135 (pounds) too to who Ty Tomlin is and hopefully get some [title] opportunities in the next two years. I think that’s the route my team and I feel is right. In this sport, you’re rewarded for performances like I’m going to put on [Friday] night.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.