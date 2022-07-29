In May, Morgan Price surprised the gymnastics world when she announced that she would not attend the University of Arkansas and instead would join Fisk University’s fledgling gymnastics program.
Price, a five-star recruit, is planning to enroll at Fisk this fall after graduating high school early.
According to Fisk, the program is the first-ever gymnastics team at a historically Black university. Earlier this year, Corrinne Tarver, an ex-NCAA champion, was announced as the coach.
Speaking to the Post, Price said she was excited to receive a full-time scholarship offer from Arkansas, but she eventually de-committed for reasons she believes were bigger than the opportunity to compete in the Southeastern Conference.
“African-Americans weren't allowed to go to [predominantly white institutions] and SEC schools,” she said. “The fact I can go to an HBCU and be able to show off my talents at the school my ancestors made for me is so much more [of an honor] than going to an SEC school.”
Before graduating high school, a year early from Coppell High School in Texas, she set goals for herself, including qualifying for the Nastia Liukin Cup and receiving a college scholarship at an HBCU.
In 2022, she accomplished both. Price competed at the Nastia Liukin Cup and placed seventh on the balance beam and eighth in the vault competition. In addition, she won awards at the 2021 and 2022 Women's Development Program National Championships.
“It wasn't the easiest thing,” she said. “It wasn't the most common decision but ... I stayed with the course, and I just kept on believing in myself and believing in what I wanted at the end goal.”
Athleticism runs in the family: Her mother was a cheerleader at Vanderbilt University and her father was a baseball player for the Kansas City Royals.
Price credits her parents’ encouraging words and said their support got her to where she is today.
“Never give up on what you want,” she said. “If you want something in life, always go for it and don't let anything stop you or make you doubt your dream.”
