Caleb Plant isn’t the only Ashland City boxer making a name for himself lately.
Sycamore High School graduate Tyler Tomlin improved to 13-0 (nine KOs) on Saturday with a second-round knockout of Charlie Serrano (16-7-2, five KOs) at Austin Peay State University's Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville.
It was Tomlin’s fourth straight win by knockout or technical knockout.
“I am glad I could give the fans an exciting fight and I feed off the energy of the crowd — this was a special moment in my career,” Tomlin said. “I've been telling people that Cheatham County is a fight town. And we are showing the world how much we love fights, as the energy in this arena rivaled that of any pay-per-view fight.”
Tomlin has been one of the busiest prospects in the sport, fighting four times in 2021 and five times in 2020, including a super lightweight bout against Jose Zaragoza on the undercard of the Plant vs. Vincent Feigenbutz card at Bridgestone Arena.
The 22-year-old lightweight fighter is expected to fight at least as many times in 2022, stating his goal this year is to be considered among the sport’s top rising stars.
"My goal is to be in the conversation for the 2022 Prospect of the Year, and a brutal KO that goes viral will be the start of it,” Tomlin stated days before the Serrano fight. “I am planning on fighting a lot this year, and every opponent, as well as performance, will be better than the last. This will be a major victory and get me closer to facing world-ranked fighters."
