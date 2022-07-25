Former Nashville Predator Pekka Rinne is one of the most decorated goaltenders in the NHL, making him uniquely qualified for his new job post-retirement.
Rinne was named the goalie coach of Nouret Leijonat, the Finnish U20 National Team, on Monday as announced by the organization. He joins the Young Lions staff led by head coach Tomi Lamsa.
“The position was offered to me completely out of the blue,” Rinne told the team’s official website. “I said, ‘What could be better than this?’ I had thought about something like this because I had the feeling that I wanted to take the experience I gained in my [playing] career forward in some way.
“… I hope that I have something to give young goalkeepers from my playing career. They are at the point in their careers where I believe I can give them important tips.”
Details of Rinne’s contract were not made available, but the team stated his deal culminates with the 2022-23 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax, Canada Dec. 26 through Jan. 5.
Introduced on Monday, Rinne began working right away with some of the top U20 goaltenders including Juuso Helomaa, Aku Koskenvuo and Jani Lampinen at the team’s camp as they prepare for the World Junior Championship.
“I see a very big potential in them,” Rinne stated. “The first impression has been very positive. The biggest thing is that they have desire and will to fight. It is a foundation upon which to build.”
During his 15-year career with the Predators, Rinne became the franchise’s all-time leader in games played (683), wins (369), goals-against average (2.43), shutouts (60), saves (17,627) and total ice time (39,413:29), and he was a four-time All-Star.
His 369 wins are the most for a Finnish-born goaltender and rank 19th all-time in NHL history. He became the first Predators player to win an individual NHL performance award with his Vezina Trophy win in 2017 as the NHL’s top goaltender — an award for which he was a four-time finalist.
“The goalkeepers have been really taken with how Rinne has treated them,” added Kari Lehtonen, the goalie development manager for the Finnish junior teams and the third-winningest Finnish-born goalie in NHL history. “The interaction already works well. Pekka's personality is more than suitable for coaching jobs. … He has a lot of knowledge about playing a small rink, its small nuances. With such a playing career behind him, he has a lot to contribute to Finnish hockey.”
Rinne led the Predators to the first two Central Division titles in franchise history, as well as Nashville’s first-ever Presidents Trophy, first-ever Western Conference championship and first-ever Stanley Cup Final appearance.
He also backstopped the best team in franchise history — at least statistically — in 2017-18 that set franchise records for single-season wins (53) and points (117).
