The demand for pro wrestling legend Ric Flair’s farewell match was so high, the event had to be moved to a larger venue.
Originally slated for the Nashville Fairgrounds, Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match will now be held at Municipal Auditorium, which holds 7,000 more people than the Fairgrounds’ 3,000-person capacity.
Additional tickets for the event, which takes place July 31 as part of the Starrcast fan festival and will be streamed on Fite TV, will go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. and will start at $39.
“Like so many times before, having Ric Flair’s name on the marquee has the wrestling world buzzing,” Jim Crockett Promotions president David Crockett said in a statement. “On July 31, we look forward to bringing the fans at Nashville Municipal Auditorium, and our worldwide audience, a night of professional wrestling that they will never forget.”
Flair’s retirement match will take place the day after WWE SummerSlam, which will also be in Nashville at nearby Nissan Stadium. Flair, a 16-time world champion, wrestled for WWE sporadically over the past three decades with stints from 1991-93, 2001-2009 and 2012-2021 when he asked and was granted his release.
The 73-year-old Flair hasn’t wrestled since a September 2011 match against fellow wrestling legend Sting under the Impact Wrestling banner, and his last match with WWE was against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XXIV in 2008.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper plans to declare July 31 Ric Flair Day in Nashville and the Fairgrounds will be called the “Nashville Flairgrounds” from July 29-31 to honor Flair during the three-day wrestling event.
