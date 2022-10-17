Despite dropping his IBF super middleweight title to Canelo Alvarez in November of last year, Caleb Plant burst back into the division’s title scene on Saturday.
In his first fight since suffering the first loss of his pro boxing career, Plant (22-1) landed a show-stealing one-punch knockout of former two-time WBC super middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell (34-3-2) in the ninth round of their title eliminator on the undercard of Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius card at the Barclays Center.
“With the time off that I had out of the ring, I could’ve come back after the Canelo fight and had a sparring session of a match,” Plant said during his post-fight press conference.
“But I knew I couldn’t get the biggest fight right away after a loss. I wanted to make the biggest fight possible for the fans, for my career, for my legacy, and this was the biggest fight that we could make coming off a loss. Moving forward, I want to continue to make the biggest fights that are possible and keep picking the super middleweights off one by one.”
Plant, an Ashland City native, set the knockout up with a left hook to the body, causing Dirrell to drop his hands slightly to his side, opening the door for Plant to come back up top with the fight-ending left hook with nine seconds left in the ninth round.
It was Plant’s sixth true knockout win, and it was the 13th finish of his career.
“I’d say [it’s] the best knockout of my career, and [the] knockout of the year,” Plant said.
The victory seemingly launches Plant back into the discussion of top challengers in line for the next crack at Alvarez, the undisputed 168-pound champion who holds the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO super middleweight belts.
Other top contenders in the division include David Benavidez, Jermall Charlo, and Billy Joe Saunders — all could be options for Plant’s next opponent.
“I’m here to stay and I think I proved that tonight,” Plant stated. “I’m one of the best super middleweights in the world. …We’re looking to make more big fight moving forward and continuing to pick off one top super middleweight at a time until we get all of them.”
