For the first time in his professional boxing career, Caleb Plant will prepare for his next fight with a loss on his record.
The Ashland City native suffered his first defeat on Saturday night, suffering an 11th-round knockout to Canelo Alvarez and losing his IBF super middleweight title in the process.
Aside from handing Plant the first “L” of his career, Alvarez had something that Plant’s first 29 career opponents hadn’t come close to doing: knocking him out. Had the fight gone to the scorecards or even if Alvarez had won a close or unanimous decision, the door would have been left open for a potential immediate rematch.
Now, Plant has to work his way back up the ladder, and judging from his post-fight social media post, he seems quite all right with that.
"I’ve bent most the world to my will and done it with nothing but passion and skill,” Plant tweeted after the fight. “I’ll be back. I showed I belong on the top level, and I’ll be champion of the world again. I’ve never been scared to go big or go out on my shield. Thank you to all the fans and all my supporters."
During the first half of Saturday’s fight, Plant was under Alvarez’s skin. The 29-year-old made Alvarez chase him around the ring, ducking and dodging everything the Mexican superstar was throwing his way.
It appeared that Alvarez had underestimated Plant’s elusiveness, and he even said as much in his post-match interview.
“To be honest with you, yeah, I was a little frustrated,” Alvarez admitted. “Especially in the first five rounds. In the second half of the fight, it was exactly how we envisioned it. In the end, we came out with the win. That’s all that matters really. In the end, even though the frustrations were there in the first five rounds, the second part, was ideal.”
Plant found success in Round 9. He stood in the pocket, exchanging punches with Alvarez and finally caught the WBO, WBC and WBA super middleweight champion with a five-punch combo that seemed to rock him. Plant also ended the round with a stiff jab that appeared to catch Alvarez off guard.
But as the fight reached the championship rounds, Plant began to wane. His stamina, which had looked elite-level in his previous bouts, began to take a hit as Plant himself began to absorb hits. Alvarez sat back and picked his spots and eventually cemented himself as boxing’s first-ever undisputed super middleweight champion.
"He’s a very difficult fighter,” Alvarez continued. “He has a lot of ability. I do respect him. He was making it difficult for me. But [my trainer] Eddy [Reynoso] told me to stay with the game plan. And at the end I got him."
Likely next opponents for Plant include David Benavidez, Anthony Dirrell and Kyrone Davis.
