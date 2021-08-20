The on-again, off-again super middleweight title unification fight between Ashland City native Caleb Plant and Canelo Alvarez is back on again, according to a report from ESPN.
The bout for the undisputed super middleweight championship will take place on Nov. 6 on pay per view, presented by PBC with Canelo Promotions. No venue has been announced but reports point to Las Vegas as the likely destination.
Alvarez holds the World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Organization (WBO) and The Ring super middleweight titles while Plant is the reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) super middleweight champion.
Both fighters had initially agreed to fight on Sept. 18 with Alvarez getting a $40 million guaranteed purse to Plant’s $10 million, plus Alvarez wanted Mexican television rights, a rematch clause that would go into effect if Alvarez lost, and a guaranteed injury replacement if Plant couldn’t fight. However, if Alvarez got injured, Plant would have to wait for him to heal up.
That last demand was the straw that broke the camel’s back. The deal fell apart on the one-yard line and the super fight appeared to be dead in the water.
"I question whether legacy or money is [Alvarez’s] real motive,” Plant told ESPN in July shortly after their last bout agreement was called off. “We've been waiting for him to get done with his wedding, shooting his TV show, his golf tournament and now have tried to give him everything he wants and more to make this fight.
“I'm more than willing, able and ready to fight Canelo Alvarez on any date. Those are the real facts and if anyone has something to say differently, we have the paperwork to prove it."
Alvarez (56-1-2, 39 KOs) is ESPN’s No. 1-ranked 168-pound fighter while Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) is ranked No. 3 behind David Benavidez. Alvarez’s last fight was an eighth-round win over Billy Joe Saunders via corner retirement in May.
Plant last fought on Jan. 30 in a unanimous decision win over Caleb Truax. The 29-year-old has defended his IBF super middleweight title three times since winning it from Jose Uzcategui in Jan. 2019.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.