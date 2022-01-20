Derek Mason may not have another head coaching job lined up yet, but the former Vanderbilt head coach has become a hot commodity as a defensive coordinator.
Mason has emerged as a top candidate for the same role with Oklahoma State, according to a report from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. He just finished the first year of his two-year contract with the Tigers.
Former Oklahoma State DC Jim Knowles, who left to be the defensive coordinator at Ohio State, made just $800,000 in 2021. Mason is currently making $1.5 million per year at Auburn, and the Cowboys would likely have to open the check book a little more to poach Mason away.
"(The person) has to be highly intelligent and has to be very savvy and quick thinking on game day, in my opinion," Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said in early January of what he was looking for in a new DC, via the Tulsa World.
"…Can you think and make the calls on game day. Do you know when to bunt? Do you know when to hit and run? That’s what makes a good coordinator in my opinion."
So, why would Mason leave an SEC school to join the Big 12? Reports indicate that he and Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin haven’t been getting along, clashing over differences in philosophy and staffing.
The Auburn defense showed solid improvement in its first year under Mason, specifically allowing 37.2 fewer rush yards per game, with a 16 percent improvement on third-down conversions and a 15 percent improvement in red-zone touchdowns allowed.
The Tigers finished ranked 30th in the country against the run and 33rd in scoring defense. Under Knowles, Oklahoma State led the country with 57 sacks and ranked fifth in total defense in 2021.
Mason had a 27-55 record in seven seasons as Vanderbilt head coach.
