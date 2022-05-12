From opening soccer stadiums to courting FIFA officials, it’s been an eventful year for Nashville SC principal owner John Ingram.
Ingram added another accomplishment to his list of 2022 accolades on Thursday when he was named the 2022 Tennessean of the Year by the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, the organization announced in a release.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was last year’s recipient.
The chairman of the Ingram Industries Inc. board of directors, Ingram is also the char of the Ingram Content Group and the Tennessee Advisory Board of Western Governors University. He also serves as vice chair of the Nashville’s Agenda Steering Committee, chairman emeritus of the Nashville Entrepreneur Center and a member of the Vanderbilt Board of Trust.
Ingram was at the forefront of funding and the construction of Nashville SC’s 30,000-seat Geodis Park, the largest soccer-specific stadium in the country. In the last year, Nashville SC has also broken ground on its Antioch training facility and began the process of building a mini youth soccer pitch in Edgehill.
Ingram was also named to the World Cup organizing committee last year by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp in an effort to bolster the city’s bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Others honored by the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame are listed below:
Female Professional Athlete of the Year: Candace Parker, Chicago Sky
Parker joined the Chicago Sky in 2021, guiding the team to the No. 6 seed in the WNBA playoffs. Chicago won two single-elimination games, followed by an upset of Connecticut in the semifinals, before beating the Phoenix Mercury to win the 2021 WNBA championship. Parker averaged 16.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game on the way to her second championship.
She was named to the W25 — the 25 players considered by a panel of media and pioneering women’s basketball figures to have been the best and most influential in the WNBA’s 25 seasons.
Male Professional Athlete of the Year: Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
One of the top point guards in the NBA, Morant averaged 27.4 points, 6.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 34.4 percent from 3-point range and making his first All-Star Game in just his third year in the league. He ranks among the top 20 in the NBA with 384 assists.
Morant set the Grizzlies’ franchise record for points in a regular-season game with 52 against the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 28, and he has scored 30 or more points 25 times, including 40 points or more six times.
Professional Team of the Year: Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies finished with a 56-26 record and earned the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference entering the NBA Playoffs. Memphis won the Southwest Division in 2021-22, marking the first time the franchise has won a division title. The team’s 56 wins are tied for the most in franchise history, matching the 2012-13 squad.
Male Amateur Athlete of the Year: Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt Baseball
Leiter was selected by the Texas Rangers with the second overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. He ended the 2021 season with an 11-4 record, a 2.13 ERA and 179 strikeouts over 100 innings in 18 starts.
His 2021-22 resume includes: first-team All-American selection by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA), Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA); one of five consensus first-team All-Americans nationally; named SEC Newcomer of the Year and the Baseball America 2021 Freshman of the Year.
Other honorees include:
- Pat Summitt Lifetime Achievement Award: Dean Hayes, MTSU track & field coach
- Female Amateur Team of the Year: Tennessee Southern Women’s Soccer
- Female Amateur Athlete of the Year: Rachel Heck, Stanford Golf
- Male Amateur Team of the Year: East Tennessee State Football
The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame 2022 induction class includes: Sharrieffa Barksdale, RA Dickey, the late Harry Galbreath, Artis Hicks, Jevon Kearse, Randy Lambert, David Legwand, Nikki McCray-Penson, David Suddeth, Tony White, the late David Williams II and Toby Wilt.
