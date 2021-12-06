Vanderbilt landed the highest-rated recruit of its 2022 class over the weekend in quarterback A.J. Swann.
The addition of the three-star signal caller gives VU the No. 32 recruiting class in the country, but there’s another Vandy target that could put the Commodores ’22 class over the top: Former four-star linebacker Kane Patterson.
Patterson entered the NCAA transfer portal last week after three years with the Clemson Tigers. He has two years of eligibility left, and Vanderbilt appears to be the frontrunner to land the former Christ Presbyterian Academy standout, whose brother Langston is also a Vanderbilt commit.
“I hope so,” Langston said of potentially playing with his older brother. “It’s been our lifelong dream to play beside each other. There’s nobody that pushes you better than your brother. The Vandy program has got a long way to go, but it’s going to start there — pushing each other and holding each other accountable and just go at it from the bottom up.”
Kane had a scholarship offer from Vanderbilt in 2019 before he decided on Clemson. He already has one crystal ball from 247Sports, predicting he’ll ultimately land on West End. He would be the third linebacker commit of Vanderbilt’s 2022 class, joining Langston and three-star linebacker Bryce Cowan from Florida.
The Commodores, who run a linebacker-dependent defensive scheme, are set to lose several linebackers next year including fifth-year seniors Michael Owusu, Brayden DeVault-Smith and Feleti Afeemui.
Ranked as the No. 10 prospect in Tennessee in the 2019 class according to 247Sports composite rankings, Kane chose the Tigers over offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Mississippi, Stanford, Tennessee and several others.
He played in 37 games over three seasons at Clemson, accumulating just 32 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, a pass defensed and an interception. He didn’t see much playing time this year as a junior, registering just four tackles in 12 games.
