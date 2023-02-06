Former Tennessee Titans head coach Jeff Fisher is one-and-done as a head coach in the relaunched United State Football League.
The 64-year-old Fisher resigned after one season with the Michigan Panthers as the team went 2-8 and finished in third place in the North Division. Both wins came against North Division rival Pittsburgh Maulers, who finished just 1-9.
Former San Francisco 49ers head coach Mike Nolan will take over as Fisher’s replacement.
“I have made the tough decision to step away from coaching in the USFL to spend more time with my family, including our five grandbabies, and enjoying my semi-retirement to the fullest,” Fisher said in a press release. “Coaching in the USFL has been an incredible experience, and I am firm believer the league has a tremendous future. I look forward to tuning in to FOX and NBC to watch the amazing teams compete this season on their road to a USFL Championship.”
Under Fisher’s guidance, the Panthers had the No. 2 offense in the USFL, averaging 326 yards per game while leading the league in passing yards (1,914) and pass attempts per game (33.1).
In 17 seasons with the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans, Fisher guided the franchise to a 142-120 record with three division titles, two AFC Championship game appearances and one Super Bowl appearance.
He also coached the Los Angeles Rams for five seasons compiling a 31-45-1 record and served as a senior adviser in 2021 at Tennessee State for former Titans running back and Tiger head coach Eddie George.
Fisher is a member of the Titans Ring of Honor (2021) and the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame (2020).
