Main Street Media of Tennessee is adding to its already-strong stable of sports media personalities after announcing the addition of popular Nashville sports talk radio host George Plaster on Tuesday.
Plaster is leaving Nashville Sports Radio (WNSR 95.9-FM) and joining the Gallatin-based multimedia company over the summer, adding to the company’s portfolio of digital shows that include Mornings on Main Street, Main Street Preps This Week and Main Street Sports Today.
“It’s a real honor to have George working with us,” Main Street Media of Tennessee founder and owner Dave Gould told the Post. “We think we already have a pretty strong sports franchise, but George really adds to that just because he’s so well-known and so well-respected. We really think it’s going to get our sports coverage to a new level.”
Plaster, a Battle Ground Academy graduate, will be joined by former Vanderbilt football coach Watson Brown on The George Plaster Show, which will be broadcast Monday through Friday from 4-6 p.m. on several Main Street Media platforms including the company’s OTT channel as well as YouTube.
In addition to his namesake show, Plaster will continue to anchor Main Street’s high school football show “On the Field” on Friday nights and could possibly host a pro sports show and another that focuses on long-form interviews.
A 30-plus-year veteran of sports talk radio, Plaster has worked as a play-by-play announcer for Vanderbilt and was named one of the 250 most influential talk radio hosts in America by Talkers Magazine from 2006 to 2008.
Plaster is just the latest news and sports media personality hired by Main Street Media over the last two years as the company continues to focus on growing its digital audience. Other notable Main Street hires include longtime television sports anchor Joe Dubin and Tennessee Titans reporter Terry McCormick.
“The whole distribution of video and audio content has changed dramatically,” Gould added. “It’s possible to stream content through websites, podcasts, and other tools like video channels. When George comes over, we’ll be up to about 30 hours per week of digital programming. … It really is exciting; we’ve built a new media team here with eight people, so we’re really able to go out and get good content and push it out to people.”
Main Street Media of Tennessee owns and operates 12 weekly newspapers including the Cheatham County Exchange, Dickson Post, Fort Campbell Courier, Gallatin News, Hendersonville Standard, Main Street Clarksville, Main Street Fairview, Main Street Nashville, Murfreesboro Post, Portland Sun, Robertson County Connection and Wilson Post.
The company also runs online-only sports websites Main Street Preps and Titan Insider, in addition to multiple high school sports podcasts covering Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, Rutherford, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.
“The core of it is local news and local sports,” Gould said. “Knowing that was something we’re good at, then the question was could we bring in different people who do local [coverage] in different ways? … The digital transition in everything we do in our lives, including how we consume media, the pace has accelerated dramatically in the last two years. So, we think we’re onto something.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.