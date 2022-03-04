The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame continues to unveil members of its 2022 class, with the latest additions from Vanderbilt University: former Athletics Director David Williams II and VU golf and football alum Toby Wilt.
The duo joins the Titans’ Jevon Kearse, the Predators’ David Legwand and Trevecca’s David Suddeth in the class of 2022, among others. The induction ceremony is slated for July 23 in Nashville.
Williams was the first Black vice chancellor at Vanderbilt and the first Black athletics director in the Southeastern Conference. He joined the Vanderbilt Law School faculty in 2000 and a few years later assumed leadership of the athletics department. Williams died in early 2019, shortly after retiring.
Wilt played both golf and football as a VU student in the 1960s. He later established the Toby S. Wilt Scholarship, which was awarded to future PGA Tour pros Luke List and Brandt Snedeker when they were athletes at Vanderbilt.
Wilt is a founder of both the Golf Club of Tennessee and the Music City Bowl and serves as the first tee starter at The Masters.
