The last time Ovince St. Preux fought Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, it took the former Tennessee Volunteer football star just 34 seconds to knock out the UFC legend and earn the then-biggest win of his fighting career.
The two were supposed to rematch in 2017 but the bout was canceled after Rua suffered an injury and St. Preux instead fought Yushin Okami, winning just 1:50 into the first round via a Von Flue choke.
Now, nearly nine years after their initial encounter, St. Preux and Rua will meet once again at UFC 274 in what could be the last fight of the 40-year-old Rua’s professional career.
“[It] sucks for him,” St. Preux said at UFC 274 media day about potentially being Rua’s final fight. “I understand wanting to go out on top and what not. But at the end of the day, I’m trying to make another statement. And I don’t think anybody that ever fought Shogun made a statement back-to-back like that. That’s what I’m trying to do; that’s what I’m going to do.”
Although St. Preux was candid about his desire to send Rua into retirement with his 13th professional loss, there’s no bad blood between the two. In fact, St. Preux stated Rua was one of the fighters he admired most before getting into the business.
“I was a Shogun fan before I started fighting,” St. Preux said. “Now, to fight him one time and beat him, to do it again is going to be a staple [of my career].”
St. Preux’s star rose drastically after that November 2014 upset win over Rua. He knocked out Patrick Cummins in his following fight then faced consecutive light heavyweight title contenders in Glover Teixeira and Rafael Cavalcante before earning a title shot against Jon Jones at UFC 197.
The Knoxville native lost by unanimous decision but proved he could hang with the elite of the 205-pound division. Since the title loss, St. Preux has gone 6-8 while bouncing back and forth between light heavyweight and heavyweight division.
Saturday’s bout against Rua will be at 205 pounds as St. Preux stated he has no desire to stick at heavyweight due to the strenuous nature of training and fighting at a heavier weight — something he stated he was not fond of during his football days with the Tennessee Volunteers.
“[Heavyweights] are used to moving around at that weight (206 to 265 pounds), they’ve been in that class for a while,” St. Preux said. “I did it playing football, and I remember ... it hurt keeping my weight up that much. With mixed martial arts, I get out there and can feel like I’m in shape, but it hurts. You can be stronger and think you’re moving fast, but you’re a tad bit slower.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
