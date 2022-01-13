Five-star quarterback Arch Manning might be the most sought-after prep signal caller in the Class of 2023, and the Isidore Newman High School rising senior is about to get a new offensive coordinator for his final high school season.
According to a report from FootballScoop, former Middle Tennessee State quarterback Logan Kilgore is expected to be named Isidore Newman’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
“So Thankful for all the great people at A-State and in Jonesboro,” Kilgore tweeted Thursday afternoon. “We will miss it here for sure. Excited to get back to NOLA and get started. All N!”
Kilgore spent the 2021 season as an offensive assistant under head coach Butch Jones at Arkansas State. He signed with the New Orleans Saints after going undrafted in 2014 but was cut in September of that year.
He then signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League in 2015, where he played for two seasons, before stints with the Hamilton Tiger Cats (2017) and Edmonton Eskimos (2019). Kilgore threw for 1,927 yards and nine touchdowns and ran for 83 yards and three touchdowns in four CFL seasons.
In four seasons at MTSU (2010-2013), Kilgore finished his career ranked second in program history in touchdown passes (53), pass attempts (692) and pass completions (1,135), third in passing yards (7,849), and seventh in completion percentage (61). He was the first MTSU quarterback with three consecutive seasons of 2,000 or more all-purpose yards.
Manning, the nephew of former Colts and Broncos QB Peyton Manning and former Giants QB Eli Manning, is the No. 1-ranked recruit in 2023 according to the On3 consensus rankings, which takes into account industry rankings from On3, ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals.
The 6-foot-4 rising senior threw for more than 2,000 yards, 26 touchdowns and four interceptions this year, leading the Greenies to a 9-1 record before losing to Lafayette Christian Academy in the second round of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division III playoffs.
Manning holds offers from nearly every major Power 5 school, and several recruiting outlets predict he will land with Georgia. Alabama, Clemson, Ole Miss and Texas are also reportedly in the mix.
