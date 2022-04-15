It took Darby Maggard just two years to earn her first head coaching job.
The former Belmont women’s basketball star, who spent the last two years as an assistant coach under Kevin McMillan at UT-Martin, was named the head women’s basketball coach on Tuesday at Huntington University.
Founded in 1897 and home to about 1,400 students, HU is located in in Huntington, Indiana. Its athletics programs compete on the NAIA level.
"I am incredibly excited to be the next head coach at Huntington University," said Maggard, who is from Larwill, Indiana. "Huntington lines up with everything I believe in and have a deep passion for. … This is truly a dream come true for me, and I can't wait to get started."
At Belmont, Maggard set program records for 3-point shooting percentage (43.1) and free-throw percentage (92.4). She won the 2019 State Farm College 3-Point Championship and finished with the fourth-most made 3s in NCAA history (430).
Maggard was an AP All-American and the first OVC Player of the Year in Belmont history in 2019. She made four NCAA Tournament appearances and was a part of four OVC Tournament championship teams as well.
Maggard spent two years playing professional basketball in Ireland and Australia before joining the UT-Martin staff. There, she coached two All-OVC first team selections, including Chelsey Perry and Dasia Young. Perry was the first WNBA Draft pick in program history.
"It is what she offers beyond the X’s and O’s that makes her the right fit for HU," Huntington Athletic Director Lori Culler said. "Her love of the Lord and her desire to have those around her share that same passion is an important part of who she is, and I know it's a big part of what excites her the most about the opportunity to coach her own team. The future of HU women's basketball is very bright."
Maggard replaces Culler, who led the program for the last 35 years. Huntington went 5-21 last year and won just three conference games.
