It took Caleb Plant 21 fights to reach the top of boxing’s super middleweight ladder.
And despite suffering his first pro loss to No. 1-ranked Canelo Alvarez in November, the Ashland City native has his sights set on another top-five opponent: No. 2-ranked David Benavidez.
Although Benavidez’s next fight will be against David Lemieux in the spring, Plant (21-1) said in a recent interview with ESNews that a future fight against Benavidez, one that he claims he has tried to finalize a few times, seems inevitable at this point.
“It seems like every time I try to make that fight happen, his promoter Sampson [Lewkowicz] says, ‘not right now,’” Plant said. “[Benavidez] tested positive for cocaine; he lost his belt on the scale. That fight will happen. I know that fight will happen.”
The bad blood between the two top-ranked 168-pound fighters goes back a few years. Plant seemingly has rubbed Benavidez the wrong way after he was so outspoken about Benavidez’s positive drug test for cocaine and subsequent four-month suspension in 2018 that caused him to be stripped of his title.
Benavidez (25-0) also alleged that Plant, the No. 3-ranked super middleweight in the world, sucker punched his brother Jose in the gym after a training session and caused a brawl between the two camps.
“I know I’m going to get Caleb Plant eventually,” Benavidez said last month in an interview with FightHype.com. “… He’s all talk and no bite. That’s why he got [expletive] knocked out and [was] made to look like a [expletive] against Canelo Alvarez.
“The thing about Caleb Plant is he has no power. He has good little pop shots, but that can only take you so far. Canelo was dominating him in every round. I [thought] it was only a matter of time before he got knocked out, and he did.”
Plant suffered his first professional loss via 11th-round knockout against Alvarez on Nov. 6 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. The defeat snapped Plant’s 21-fight win streak, and he lost his IBF super middleweight title. It was his fourth fight as champion.
Although Plant’s next fight has yet to be announced, the 29-year-old disclosed that he’s in the gym training again and with a few things “on the table,” he’s targeting a return to the ring by the summer.
