Weeks after former radio host Jason Martin left the station, 104.5 The Zone has announced a new lineup for its morning show.
Longtime WNRN-TV sports anchor Kayla Anderson and 104.5 The Zone digital producer Will Boling will join ex-NFL offensive lineman and former Tennessee Vols standout Ramon Foster as part of the new “Ramon, Kayla and Will” show from 6 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Foster has been with 104.5 The Zone since Sept. 2020 when he joined Martin to form the “J-Mart & Ramon” show, which replaced popular morning show “The Wake Up Zone,” which had a 16-year run on the station.
“Really looking forward to starting Nashville and Middle Tennessee mornings off right with great energy and all of your sports and entertainment needs,” Foster said in a release. “I’m excited to work with Kayla and Will for years to come.”
Anderson, an Emmy award winning sports anchor, spent the last six years at News 2 working as an anchor, reporter and digital contributor for the station covering the Tennessee Titans, Nashville Predators, Vanderbilt and She previously spent three years in Columbus, Ohio before moving to Nashville in 2016 and she’s worked in several sports markets including Bend, Oregon; Spokane, Washington; and Tucson, Arizona. Anderson will continue to freelance for WKRN.
“After spending the last 15 years in local TV covering sports, I’m thrilled to venture into Sports Talk radio, joining 104.5 The Zone in the mornings with Ramon, Will and producer Jonathan Shaffer,” Anderson said. “I’m truly looking forward to hanging with this talented crew, talking sports, interacting with the listeners, and having lots of fun doing it.”
Boling, a Nashville native and University of Tennessee grad, has been with 104.5 The Zone for the last four years as a high school football announcers, Titans postgame host and occasional on-air fill-in. He started as a part-time digital producer before being promoted to head digital producer.
“I’m thrilled to be a part of this new morning team,” Boling said. “It’s a dream come true to host a daily show on a station I’ve listened to my whole life, and it’s a privilege to interact with my hometown sports community that I care deeply about.”