Although she came up short in her bid to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics last week, there’s no doubt in Adreanna Pareltte’s mind that she belonged with the best of the best in Eugene, Oregon, competing for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team.
After the first round of long jumps, Pareltte was sitting in the top 10 with an outside chance at finishing in the top 12 and advancing to Saturday’s final. However, a 5.91-meter jump placed her 17th and knocked her out of contention.
"I honestly felt completely in my element," Parlette told belmontbruins.com. "Mentally, I was really clear-minded, and I put my best foot forward. Technically, it just didn't happen for me today.”
You go Adreanna! 🇺🇸👏 pic.twitter.com/cmu69xRbSW— Belmont Cross Country / Track & Field (@BelmontXCTF) June 25, 2021
Brittney Reese placed first in the women’s long jump at 7.13 meters, followed by Tara Davis (7.04 meters), Quanesha Burks (6.96 meters), Tiffany Flynn (6.8 meters) and Malaina Payton (6.79 meters) rounding out the top five.
Parlette’s career-best jump of 6.5 meters (21.3 feet) – which set a new Belmont school record and ranked in the top 25 nationally – would have placed her 10th at the Olympic Trials.
Ultimately, her quest to add Olympian to her already decorated resume may have been unsuccessful, but the St. Cecilia Academy alum has had a banner year that includes winning the long jump, placing second in the heptathlon, fourth in the 110-meter hurdles and seventh in the high jump at the OVC Championships and being named the OVC Female Field Athlete of the Year.
Parlette also made school history becoming just the third Belmont track and field athlete to ever compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials, and the first female to do so while still actively competing for the university.
“I'm proud, and there's plenty to take away from this experience,” Parlette continued. “We will build off of this for results in the future."
