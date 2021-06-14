Three-star running back Dylan Sampson had a few other official visits lined up for the rest of June. But the Tennessee Volunteers coaching staff ensured that, once he left Knoxville this weekend, he wouldn’t be going on any of them.
Sampson, the 50th-ranked running back in the class of 2022 according to 247Sports’ composite rankings and No. 30 running back in the state of Louisiana, announced he had committed to the Vols on Sunday after concluding his official visit with the team.
"We went through academics, we went through tours, we went through resources, we talked the football talk, how I would fit in," Sampson told 247Sports. “I feel like this is the best place that can mold me into a young man and an athlete at the same time.
"It kind of clicked (Saturday) evening. We talked about it and had a meeting this morning. ... I mean, I just felt it. I was really trying to take all my visits and kind of hold, but I just felt it. I felt like I was ready."
During his sophomore year in 2019 — his last full playing season — Sampson rushed for more than 1,500 yards and 21 touchdowns while averaging 12 yards per carry.
The 5-foot-10 tailback is the sixth commit in Tennessee’s 2022 class, picking the Vols over several Power 5 offers from Arkansas, California, Louisville, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Purdue, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and many others.
In addition to football, Sampson stars for the Dutchtown High School track team. He was clocked at 10.48 seconds in the 100-yard dash in March. First-year UT running back coach Jerry Mack, who was a key part in Sampson’s recruiting, is banking on the speedy tailback elevating the Vols’ backfield to a new level.
