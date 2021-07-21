The U.S. Men’s National Team defeated Canada 1-0 on Sunday to advance from the group to the knockout stage of the Concacaf Gold Cup. But it came at a cost.
Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman, who served as the USMNT captain in its last two matches, has been ruled out for the remainder of the Gold Cup with a hamstring injury he suffered early in the first half of Sunday’s match.
No timetable was given for his recovery.
New England Revolution defender Henry Kessler and San Jose Earthquakes forward Cade Cowell will train with the team on Wednesday in Dallas, with Kessler expected to replace Zimmerman in the lineup.
A key piece to the USMNT’s 3-0 group stage record, Zimmerman helped the club collect nine points in wins over Haiti, Martinique and Canada, while the U.S. scored eight goals and allowed just one.
Zimmerman nearly scored a few times against Haiti, bouncing a shot attempt off the crossbar six minutes in. And he nearly put in a Sebastian Lletget cross in first half stoppage time after beating two defenders at the far left post before breaking toward the net.
The 28-year-old has played in 10 matches, starting in nine, for Nashville this season. He has one assist, seven shots, and two shots on target in 796 minutes. NSC has been without Zimmerman since July 5, drawing with Atlanta United on July 8 and beating the Chicago Fire on July 17.
The U.S. plays Jamaica in the quarterfinals on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. CST in Arlington, Texas. The match will be broadcast on FS1.
