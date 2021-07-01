As expected, defenders Walker Zimmerman (the United States), Alistair Johnston (Canada) and midfielder Anibal Godoy (Panama) all have earned roster spots for their respective national teams for the Concacaf Gold Cup this summer.
The trio will join their international clubs following Nashville’s match against the Philadelphia Union on July 3 at Nissan Stadium. The club will be without the three of them for a minimum of three matches during the Gold Cup group stage.
Six-time Gold Cup winners, the U.S. Men’s National Team is heavily favored to win Group B and is one of the betting favorites to win the tournament. Zimmerman, who has 14 international caps, has helped key a USMNT defense that has six shutouts in its last eight Gold Cup matches. He’s the most experienced of USMNT’s selected defenders.
“When you look at some of these core guys, like Walker [Zimmerman] … these are guys that have been in over these last two years and have been major parts of the team,” USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter said. “Although it’s a young team, we think it’s an experienced team and we’re looking forward to getting even more experience in a Concacaf competition.”
In Zimmerman's absence, 2020 No. 2 overall SuperDraft pick Jack Maher should get the lion’s share of his minutes. The 21-year-old played in Nashville’s last two matches against Montreal and Toronto, logging 180 minutes, a goal and an assist.
Godoy and Panama will compete in Group D with Honduras, Grenada and Qatar. The 31-year-old, who has 105 international caps, played against Mexico in a friendly at Nissan Stadium Wednesday night. The Panamanian team gets Qatar first on July 13 then Grenada on July 20.
Godoy and Dax McCarty have formed the heart of Nashville's MLS midfield. With Godoy away, it's likely Matt LaGrassa and Brian Anunga, who have both spelled the veteran starters last year and this season, will see much more of the field.
Johnston and the Canadian National Team will also compete in Group B in Kansas City, Missouri along with the USMNT. The 22-year-old has five international caps — all coming in wins.
