Nashville SC center-back Walker Zimmerman built himself quite the resume during his two years at Furman University.
Now, the reigning two-time MLS Defender of the Year is giving back to his alma mater in the form of the Walker '15 and Sarah Tucker Zimmerman '15 Endowed Scholarship, which provides scholarship funds for student-athletes on the Paladins men’s soccer team.
"My wife, Sally, and I are thrilled with the opportunity to give back to the school and soccer program that brought us together," Zimmerman said in a school release. "We believe Furman soccer is special, and are excited about being committed to help build a positive future for the program."
Several other notable Furman soccer alumni including Rob Victor, Graham Seagraves and David May, along with Spinx chairman Steve Spinks, have contributed over the years to build the school’s soccer endowment from just $27,000 to over $1 million. The school stated it has a goal of $2 million for the soccer program.
Furman has recently amended the school’s fundraising policy so contributions could be made to any athletics program, allowing scholarship endowment funds to grow and scholarships to be offered up to the NCAA maximum for each sport. Men’s soccer is currently capped at 9.9.
"This endowment means so much for the men's soccer program," Paladin head coach Doug Allison said. "Walker, who recently captained the U.S. team that qualified for the World Cup, is one of the best to ever play at Furman. So, to give back to your former program shows what type of person he is. We are thankful to him, Sally and their son, Tucker, for the creation of their endowed scholarship and the impact it will have on our program for years to come."
Zimmerman scored 11 goals and five assists in 39 appearances over two years at Furman, helping lead the team to a 26-8-7 record.
He was named the Southern Conference Freshman of the Year and a first team All-SoCon selection in 2011, and he was named a second team All-American by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) in 2012 before being drafted No. 7 overall by FC Dallas in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft.
Zimmerman is expected to become just the third Furman alum, joining Ricardo Clark in 2010 and Clint Dempsey in 2006, 2010, 2014, to play in a FIFA World Cup when he likely joins the USMNT in Qatar this winter.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
