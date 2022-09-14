The U.S. Men’s National Team named its 26-player squad for upcoming international friendlies against Japan on Sept. 23 and Saudi Arabia on Sept. 27, and Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman was among those selected.
The exhibition matches will be the final evaluation period for USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter and serve as a final tune-up for the U.S. before the final roster is announced on Nov. 9 for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
"It's important to note that this is not the final roster,” Berhalter told reporters in a video conference call on Wednesday. “A lot can happen between now and Nov. 9."
"I feel like there's a bit of miscommunication. … This isn't something where we need to lock in the roster now. If we think we're 80 percent done with the roster, still things can change. They're playing up until the last weekend before the World Cup."
The exhibition match against Japan will be played in Düsseldorf, Germany, while the Saudi Arabia match will take place in Murcia, Spain.
Zimmerman, who has 31 caps and three goals in his international career, helped lead the U.S. to eight wins in 10 matches with six clean sheets in 2021 while outscoring opponents 20-6. He served as a captain during some of the USMNT’s 2022 World Cup qualifying matches, appearing 10 times and guiding the team to a 6-2-2 record.
Since January, Zimmerman has played in seven international matches for the U.S. The club posted a 5-1-2 record with six clean sheets. In 28 MLS matches, Zimmerman has three goals, one assist, 28 shots and 13 shots on target spanning 2,384 minutes. He’s been a part of five clean sheets.
Among the notable omissions on the USMNT roster was Nashville SC fullback Shaq Moore, who’s played 823 minutes in his eight appearances with the club, tallying three assists, nine shots and one shot on target. He’s been a part of one clean sheet.
“Shaq Moore was a really difficult decision,” Berhalter continued. “He’s been playing well for Nashville SC. We like his 1v1 defending, but again we opted for other players in this window. I like how he puts a cross in and his work going forward. For him, it was a message to keep going."
