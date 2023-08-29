It seems so recent that Nashville SC was on the verge of capturing its first trophy that it’s hard to believe the team is also in the midst of a significant slump.
That is the case, however, as Nashville (11-9-5) returns to action Wednesday in Miami.
The memories of the team’s thrilling Leagues Cup run earlier this month are still vivid, a month-long stretch of success capped by a home loss to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF in a penalty-kick shootout.
But Nashville also lost three straight MLS games prior to the start of the Leagues Cup tournament, and then was whipped 4-0 Saturday in Atlanta — which served as a franchise-record fourth straight defeat in league play.
The Boys in Gold have slipped to seventh place in the 15-team Eastern Conference, where the top nine teams will qualify for the playoffs. Only the top four seeds are guaranteed home-field advantage in the first round of the postseason, which this year features a best-of-three format.
In other words, Nashville needs to re-start the engines quickly before the slide deepens into one that further threatens the team’s chances at home-field advantage in the playoffs — or one that endangers postseason play.
Nine games remain in the regular season.
“Coming off the [Leagues Cup] break, we know what we want to do — we want to get a home playoff game, and we can do that,” Nashville striker Sam Surridge said. “I think it’s still in our hands to do that when you can show [what we did] in the past month.
“We definitely need to get the results, but urgency … it’s not so much rushing it because then you put pressure on yourself. It’s one of those things I think will get resolved.”
Nashville couldn’t have scheduled a more difficult slump-buster of an opponent than it will face on Wednesday, as the Boys in Gold will — for the second time in 11 days — square off against Messi, this time at Miami.
Miami is unbeaten in nine games since Messi’s first contest on July 21, and the seven-time Ballon d’Or award winner has posted 11 goals and six assists during that stretch. Messi came off the bench — earning some much-needed rest — in Miami’s win over the weekend, which means the superstar is likely to return to the starting lineup against Nashville.
Nashville coach Gary Smith would like to see his team play the kind of responsible defensive game it did against Miami in the Leagues Cup final. The Boys in Gold limited Miami to one goal in that game, the only time Miami has been held under two goals since Messi began playing.
“We did a fabulous job against them in the final,” Smith said. “Maybe one or two different dynamics and difficulties [this time] being in Miami itself. But I do think the guys will have a lot of confidence from what was achieved in the final. Not just of course the result, but I think the way the game was played out, and of course in the end, what we did to limit not just Lionel Messi, but the group in general, to chances.”
One piece of good news for Nashville going into Wednesday’s game is that Smith should have more weapons available.
Midfielder Fafa Picault, who’s scored in each of his last two games, returns from red-card suspension, as does defender Taylor Washington.
The biggest availability question surrounds center back and team captain Walker Zimmerman, who missed the Atlanta game due to injury.
Smith said Zimmerman was held out of that contest in hopes that he would be ready for Wednesday’s game, adding, “I’m fingers crossed [Zimmerman will be able to play] at this point.”