Nashville SC extended its home unbeaten streak to 23 matches Wednesday night with a 2-1 win over CF Montreal at Geodis Park.
Alex Muyl scored his second goal of the year after collecting a long pass from goalkeeper Joe Willis, weaving in and out of traffic between two Montreal defenders and firing a shot off his left foot for the 1-0 lead in the 28th minute.
Hany Mukhtar doubled NSC's lead in the 51st minute as C.J. Sapong found him streaking toward the Montreal goal and hit him in stride for Mukhtar's third goal of the year.
Nashville is now 16-2-15 at home all-time in MLS, including a 3-0-1 record at Geodis Park.
