Nashville SC paid a hefty transfer fee for Aké Loba in July of 2021.
A franchise-record $6.8 million, to be exact.
But now, according to multiple reports, Loba is on his way out of Music City as he is set to sign with Mazatlan FC of Liga MX, ending a disappointing two-season tenure in Nashville.
Loba was on loan to NSC through the 2023 MLS season with an option to extend the loan through 2024. Nashville traded $230,000 in general allocation money to the Portland Timbers in 2021 in exchange for an international roster spot to make Loba’s acquisition happen.
Nashville previously tried to sign the 24-year-old Ivorian forward in 2019 before losing a bidding war with C.F. Monterrey. In three seasons in Liga MX, Loba tallied 15 goals in 57 appearances between Queretaro FC and Monterrey.
As first reported by Cesar Luis Merlo of TyC Sports, Loba has already agreed to terms with Mazatlan, and the final hurdle is Nashville setting a transfer fee. Loba’s absence will open up a Designated Player spot for Nashville alongside MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar and two-time MLS Defender of the Year Walker Zimmerman.
Loba appeared in 40 matches over the last two years, totaling just 681 minutes, two goals and two assists. He played more than 45 minutes during the regular season just once — Oct. 23, 2021, against the Philadelphia Union (62 minutes) — and he played a career-high 68 minutes in Nashville’s June 29 loss to Orlando City SC in the 2022 U.S. Open Cup.
Loba appeared in just 21 of Nashville’s 34 matches in 2021 and didn’t start a single game.
