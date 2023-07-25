Nashville SC took a huge step toward energizing its offense on Tuesday, signing English forward Sam Surridge as the team’s third designated player.
Midfielder Hany Mukhtar and defender Walker Zimmerman are the team’s other two designated players. Each team is allowed three such players, whose total compensation and acquisition costs can exceed the league’s maximum salary budget charge.
Nashville paid English club team Nottingham Forest a reported $6.5 million transfer fee for Surridge, who is under contract through 2026, with an option year for 2027.
It’s the second-largest transfer fee in franchise history, trailing only the $6.8 million the team paid out for forward Ake Loba two years ago.
“Sam is an athletic striker who is clinical around the goal,” Nashville general manager Mike Jacobs said in a release. “He fits our club DNA and has proven his ability to influence winning with his integral role in Nottingham Forest gaining promotion to the Premier League in 2022. We are excited about this next chapter of his career here in Nashville.”
The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Surridge made a name for himself in English soccer during the 2021-22 season, when he played a key role in helping Nottingham Forest earn a promotion from the Championship League to the top-flight English Premier League.
After arriving from Stoke City about halfway through that season, the 24-year-old Surridge played in 17 games and made five starts, scoring seven goals and adding an assist.
When Nottingham Forest expanded its talent pool after getting promoted to the EPL, Surridge played a lesser role during the 2022-23 season. He played in 20 league games over the course of the whole season, making one start and scoring one goal.
Surridge has played a total of 26 Premier League games, six for Bournemouth earlier in his career before the 20 for Nottingham Forest.
He also played three games for England’s national under-21 team.
Surridge will add a new offensive option for a team that had produced a franchise-record, 10-game unbeaten streak earlier this year before slumping over the past month.
The Boys in Gold did score a pair of goals in a 2-1 Leagues Cup win over Colorado last Sunday, but Nashville has lost five of its last six MLS games, totaling just three goals during that stretch.
Mukhtar, who scored in the Leagues Cup win over Colorado, leads the league with 13 goals. But he has not scored in his last six MLS contests. Fafa Picault’s four goals are second behind Mukhtar, followed by Jacob Shaffelburg and Randall Leal with three each.
Nashville’s next MLS game is Aug. 20 against the New England Revolution. The Boys in Gold are currently competing in the Leagues Cup, and have a home game July 27 against Toluca.
The team did not give an exact date for Surridge’s first game, saying he will be available for roster selection upon receipt of his P-1 visa.