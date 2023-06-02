Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar just can’t stop producing offense.
Major League Soccer has taken notice.
Mukhtar was voted the MLS player of the month for May after posting league highs of six goals and eight points in five games during the month. He contributed to eight of Nashville’s 11 goals during May, including a hat trick against Chicago Fire FC — and game-winning goals against Chicago and Charlotte FC.
The league’s reigning MVP leads MLS with 16 goals contributions (nine goals, seven assists), and his nine goals are tied for second in the league — one behind Los Angeles FC’s Denis Bouanga.
Thanks in large part to Mukhtar, Nashville SC was 4-0-1 in May and has won a franchise-record four straight games at home. Nashville is 5-0-2 in its last seven league games.
It’s the second time in his career Mukhtar has been voted the league’s player of the month, as he won the award in August of 2022 as well. He’s just the fifth player to earn the honor in back-to-back seasons since the start of 2010.
Mukhtar and Nashville SC (8-3-4) will be on the road Saturday, putting the team’s unbeaten streak on the line against FC Dallas at 7:30 p.m.