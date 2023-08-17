When reflecting on playing his 400th Major League Soccer game earlier this season, Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty acknowledged he’d considered retirement in recent years.
One of the reasons the 36-year-old McCarty decided to stick around for this, his 18th season in the league?
He’d love to help Nashville SC win a trophy, something the club has not accomplished since it began MLS play in 2020. Nashville is one of three teams in the expansion era to make the MLS playoffs in its first three years, but never advanced beyond the conference semifinals. The Boys in Gold haven’t reached the quarterfinals of U.S. Open Cup play.
"You know this team is capable of winning a trophy," McCarty told media in April. "I desperately, desperately want to do this for this city and this club before I hang up the boots. That's still a big motivator for me."
It remains to be seen how far Nashville SC will advance in this year’s MLS playoffs, as the regular season extends into late October.
But McCarty will get a prime chance at capturing a trophy for team and city on Saturday, when the Boys in Gold play host to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami CF. On the line is the championship of the Leagues Cup, a taxing in-season tournament featuring teams from MLS and Liga MX.
“We’ve been close and we haven’t quite been able to get over that hurdle for one reason or another,” McCarty said following Nashville’s win over C.F. Monterrey on Tuesday. “I think part of the reason we put together such an experienced team is to be competitive right away. We’ve been competitive right away, but we haven’t quite been able to get over that final hurdle.”
McCarty served as Nashville’s captain in each of the team’s first three seasons, but his last two contracts — for the 2022 and 2023 seasons — have been for one year apiece.
That’s taken some adjustment for the Winter Park, Fla., native, but he’s learned to embrace it.
“That’s the first time in my career that’s ever happened,” McCarty said. “So there’s a little bit of nervousness that comes along with that, not knowing what the next year holds. But there’s also a little bit of freedom that comes along with that because you just enjoy it. I enjoy coming to training every day with this group of guys and this staff, and just trying to challenge myself to continue to play at a high level.”
In April, McCarty became just the third outfield player in history to start his 400th MLS game, joining Kyle Beckerman and Chad Marshall in that category.
Three months later against the Philadelphia Union, he became just the second player in MLS history to play 20 or more league matches in 15 consecutive seasons.
McCarty has started in 17 of the 21 MLS games he’s appeared in this year, and his three assists in league play have already tied the total he had in both 2021 and 2022. The Winter Park, Fla., native has contributed four assists in the five Leagues Cup games he’s played in.
“There are moments where you doubt yourself,” McCarty said. “I’ve doubted myself this year, especially after the Cincinnati [loss] at home, where honestly [I thought] this could be it for me. But I had a lot of people pick me up, and the coaching staff has done a great job of I think managing my minutes and my body.
“I feel like I’ve played well and I want to start every game. [Nashville coach Gary Smith] tells me I’m coming out, and I’m secretly pissed off. But there’s so much respect there that I know he’s looking out for my best interest and also for the team.”
What happens next year remains unclear for McCarty, who has played for five MLS clubs since starting his career with FC Dallas in 2006.
But he’s far more interested in the present, as Nashville has a chance to win that coveted trophy on Saturday and — who knows — maybe another one when the MLS postseason gets underway later this year.
“I’ve tried to enjoy each game as it comes,” McCarty said. “I mean I want to play ‘til I’m 50. But I don’t think it does me any good thinking past next week. I’m just trying to enjoy every minute of it.”