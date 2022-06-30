Nashville SC’s first-ever international match as a member of Major League Soccer will be played on its home turf.
The club announced on Thursday that it will host Club América of Liga MX on Sept. 21 at Geodis Park as part of The Leagues Cup Showcase, a series of matches pitting MLS and Liga MX clubs against one another in exhibition matches in anticipation of the 2023 Leagues Cup.
“We could not be more excited about hosting our first international match at Geodis Park,” Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre said in a release. “Nashville has been buzzing with excitement for soccer since we started in MLS in 2020 and even more so since we opened the doors to our new home. Facing off here against Mexico’s most decorated club side is an awesome next step on our soccer journey.”
The Leagues Cup Showcase will be broadcast on ESPN platforms and Univision across the U.S. and on TUDN in Mexico. The opt-in window for Nashville SC season-ticket holders for September’s match is July 5 through July 19, followed by an exclusive one-day presale for season ticket holders and deposit holder members and groups on July 20. Tickets for the public go on sale July 21 at 9 a.m.
MLS and Liga MX, which began their partnership in 2018, will each have a one-month season pause during the summer of 2023 to accommodate Leagues Cup matches.
Club América is one of the most decorated clubs in the global soccer community, boasting 13 Liga MX titles and seven Concacaf Champions League titles.
“We’re happy and excited to visit our amazing fans in Nashville as it’s very important to us to stay connected to them and all our fans in the U.S.,” Club América Sporting President Santiago Baños added. “The timing couldn’t be better as we will face our rival just days before Liguilla (LIGA MX playoffs). As a result, fans can expect our team to be in top shape and at our best moment. It will be a great match.”
