In the club’s first-ever Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match as an MLS franchise, Nashville SC will host regional rival Atlanta United at Geodis Park on either May 10 or 11.
Finishing in the top four of the Eastern Conference last season, NSC earned an automatic spot in the Round of 32. This year will mark the first time clubs will compete for the Open Cup since 2019 after COVID-19 forced the tournament to take a two-year hiatus.
In six all-time meetings, Nashville has a 2-2-2 record against Atlanta United.
The reigning U.S. Open Cup champion, Atlanta United defeated Minnesota United FC 2-1 in 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in front of a Cup-record 35,709 fans.
Nashville SC participated in the Open Cup field in 2018 — falling to Louisville City FC in the Round of 16 — and 2019 — getting ousted in the third round by Charleston Battery SC — as part of the USL Championship.
The U.S. Open Cup, which began in 1913, is the oldest current national soccer event in the country. The single-elimination tournament features a pool of teams consisting of every level of professional soccer including MLS, USL Championship, USL League One, USL League Two and National Premier Soccer League, among others.
The USOC was renamed in 1999 by the United States Soccer Federation to honor MLS executive Lamar Hunt.
U.S. Open Cup dates:
- Round of 32, May 10-11
- Round of 16, May 24-25
- Quarterfinals, June 21-22
- Semifinals, July 26-27
- Final, Sept. 6-7 or 13-14
