A Nashville SC team that was mowing through Major League Soccer a month ago is all of a sudden losing games and losing its collective composure.
Nashville not only fell 2-0 to the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday at Geodis Park, but saw its two starting outside backs — Daniel Lovitz and Shaq Moore — ejected following red cards. That means neither player will be available Saturday when Nashville travels to league-leading Cincinnati, which is 10 points ahead of the Boys in Gold in the Eastern Conference standings.
“I think to a certain extent, if you want to look at the penalties and the red cards, you can say we definitely lost a little bit of composure tonight,” Nashville midfielder Dax McCarty said. “That’s something that, as a veteran team, we have to make sure — when the game is flying off the rails — that we do stay calm. That’s on guys like myself, Walker [Zimmerman], Joe [Willis], experienced guys, to make sure that we keep a cool head.”
It was an outcome that left Nashville players frustrated over a horrible night of missed goal-scoring chances and coach Gary Smith exasperated with the officiating of referee Sergii Boiko and his crew.
Philadelphia scored each of its goals off penalty kicks resulting from clear Lovitz fouls, one in the 40th minute and one in the 84th. Smith agreed with each of the calls, but thought Boiko missed numerous fouls against both teams, which led to tempers flaring and frequent scuffles.
“I think it was very, very easy for everyone to see in the crowd that this inexperienced referee … looked way, way out of his depth for tonight,” Smith said. “It wasn’t just some of the decisions that were made regarding penalties. I in fact felt they were both penalties against us. That’s not what I’m criticizing.
“There were so many different situations that he just looked flummoxed about. There were clear-cut fouls that were so obviously fouls, that he let go ... It was obvious from minute one that he just couldn’t quite appreciate what a foul was.”
In the end, Nashville, which had crafted a 10-game unbeaten streak through mid-June, lost for the fourth time in its last five outings. The Boys in Gold have been shut out in all four of those losses, with only a 2-0 victory over D.C. United sandwiched in between the defeats.
Nashville launched 18 shots against Philadelphia, producing 2.2 expected goals. But only three shots were on goal, and Nashville players missed numerous golden opportunities.
Among the close calls: Teal Bunbury skied an open shot inside the box over the crossbar in the first half, Hany Mukhtar hit the crossbar, Bunbury put a shot off the post and Sean Davis missed a near-open goal — shooting over the crossbar — when Nashville trailed 1-0.
Mukhtar, the league’s reigning MVP, leads the league with 13 goals. But he’s now gone five straight games without a goal, and Nashville hasn’t found anyone capable of consistently carrying the load.
“We just haven’t been able to be clinical in front of goal,” McCarty said. “We’ve seen [finishing ability] in the past with Hany. But [when] he’s not able to be that catalyst for us, we have to have other guys step up. That’s just the reality of a long season.”