It should surprise absolutely no one that Nashville SC ended the regular season with a 1-1 draw to the New York Red Bulls at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.
After all, the club finished with 18 draws in 34 matches, tying the MLS record for most ties in a season (oh, the irony). NSC’s four losses also tied the MLS record for fewest single-season losses as well.
Nashville became just the fifth team to qualify for the MLS Cup playoffs in each of its first two seasons in the league and just the seventh team in league history to go undefeated at home in a single season (eight wins, nine draws).
The draw locked Nashville SC into the No. 3 seed slot in the Eastern Conference. A win would have jumped the club ahead of the Philadelphia Union, who had a 1-1- draw with NYCFC, for the No. 2 seed.
"We had a multitude of attacking players on the field,” Nashville SC coach Gary Smith said. “We were trying to win the game. I think [RBNY] were happy with a point. They knew that a point was going to take them into the postseason.
"I really wanted to finish on a positive note. … I would have loved to have won the last game here for the fans and for the group … but it didn't quite work out."
“It was definitely not the start we wanted with the early goal from them, but we bounced back,” added midfielder Hany Mukhtar, who had Nashville’s lone goal. “That’s a very important asset we have on our team, and I think we are very strong. We came back from a lot of goals behind.”
True, Nashville has shown resiliency many times this season to come back from behind. But therein lies the problem: NSC plays behind the eight ball more than it should for a team that ranks in the top six in goals scored and is tied for the fewest goals allowed.
“We need to talk in the next 10 days about [how we] start,” Mukhtar continued. “We started the last games not good and that’s very important. I mean if we go up 1-0 it maybe would be easier or a better game for us.”
Now awaiting Nashville (12-4-18, 54 points) is a first-round playoff matchup with sixth-seeded Orlando City SC (13-9-12, 51 points) at Nissan Stadium. The two clubs played three times this season; all three ended in a draw.
The clubs were evenly matched all three outings. Nashville held a slight edge in total shots (43-40) and shots on target (17-11), but Orlando City dominated possession, controlling play 58 percent of the time.
The good news for Nashville SC, however, is the club did score first in two of the three meetings — something Mukhtar alluded to being crucial for success. Mukhtar himself scored two of the club’s four goals.
“Both [Nashville and Orlando] have game changers,” Smith said. “I’ve said it before, there’s a lot of respect for what Orlando are about and how they play and the talent that they have.
“[We’ve been] into some really tight games against them, what will be the differences that we can affect to a greater degree that we haven’t done in the past? … But [in] tight games, you’re looking for difference makers. You’re looking for MVPs, your Hanys, your Randalls [Leal] — the individuals, the creators — that can find those moments and make a big difference. Those players normally take you to a cup.”
