It’s easy enough for a coach to gain his players’ attention when a team is struggling: They want to win and they’re looking for answers.
The challenge is a different one these days for Nashville SC coach Gary Smith.
Nashville has not lost a Major League Soccer contest since April 15, putting together a nine-game unbeaten streak (6-0-3) that’s tied a club mark for the fourth-year franchise.
The team will be looking to set reset its record book Saturday when Nashville plays host to St. Louis City FC at Geodis Park at 7:30 p.m.
One of Smith’s responsibilities? Making sure Nashville maintains its motivation and level of excellence, as opposed to enjoying its accomplishments to date.
“There’s a couple of things to be mindful of, and the first and most important one is the overall character and mentality of the players you have,” Smith said Thursday. “I think there’s something innate in everyone when things are going well, you tend to just take your foot off the gas and take it easy. You want to wallow in the enjoyment of how well you’ve done and you forget how you’ve got there.
“I do think that over a period of time, if you look at the core of our group — and a lot of players have been here for three-and-a-half years now, they understand me, they understand the team, they understand the city, they understand what we have achieved — and what we have missed out on as well, by the way. I think there have been times … that there have been moments we’ve missed out on, that we should have jumped the hurdle — and we hit the hurdle. That plays in everyone’s mind as well.”
Saturday’s hurdle comes in the way of a surprisingly successful St. Louis expansion team (9-5-2), one that leads the 15-team Western Conference and has the third-most goals in MLS (33).
In addition, Nashville will be without central defender Walker Zimmerman and veteran midfielder Anibal Godoy, each of whom was called in for international play this weekend — Zimmerman for the U.S. national team and Godoy for Panama’s.
The status of defender Lukas MacNaughton, who has filled in well for an injured Zimmerman this season, remains uncertain for Saturday. MacNaughton has helped Nashville to a 5-0-1 mark in the league games he’s started, but left last Saturday’s game against Toronto FC after 27 minutes with a groin strain.
“Lukas is in a much, much better position that I certainly thought he would be,” Smith said. “He’s trained [Thursday], I expect him to train [Friday] and he will be a match-day decision on whether or not he can be in that starting lineup.”
Should Nashville (9-3-5) need any added juice in extending its unbeaten streak to 10 games on Saturday, Smith expects it to come from the home crowd.
Average attendance at Geodis Park this season is 27,684 fans, one of the highest in the league. The team is 6-1-2 through nine home games.
“When you get a good crowd, as we do, those fans keep you honest, they keep you on your toes,” Smith said. “It was much, much different when we went through that COVID period, when you’ve got to raise your own spirits, [and] you’ve got to be individually on top of your game and forcing yourself to do something that maybe otherwise you wouldn’t have been able to.
“So I do think that the environment that’s been created at our place, and of course the confidence of the run we’re in, will play into the weekend’s events.”