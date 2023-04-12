Nashville SC center back Walker Zimmerman and right back Shaq Moore will represent the United States again next week, this time against Mexico in the inaugural Allstate Continental Clásico.
The duo was named to the roster on Wednesday, with the match scheduled for April 19.
Zimmerman, a designated player for Nashville SC and a two-time MLS Defender of the Year, has captained the national team twice this year and was a mainstay on the club that traveled to the World Cup last year. He also captains Nashville SC and has started all six matches for the MLS side this season.
Moore joined Nashville SC last season on a transfer. He also was on the World Cup roster, though he played sparingly in Qatar. Moore has two assists for Nashville SC so far this season and has appeared in all six games.