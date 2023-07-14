Nashville SC is reportedly close to adding a third designated player in the form of Nottingham Forest striker Sam Surridge.
The Athletic reported Friday that Nashville and Nottingham Forest had agreed to a transfer fee of about 5 million pounds, a sum that would convert to about $6.55 million.
It had been widely anticipated that Nashville would use Major League Soccer’s summer transfer window, which began July 5 and ends Aug. 2, to add a third designated player, joining defender Walker Zimmerman and Hany Mukhtar.
Heading into Saturday’s game against Cincinnati, the best team in Major League Soccer, Nashville (11-7-5) is in third place in the 15-team Eastern Conference. But the Boys in Gold have had trouble scoring in recent weeks, suffering shutout losses in four of the team’s last five games.
Nashville midfielder Hany Mukhtar, the league’s reigning MVP, leads the league with 13 goals. But he’s now gone five straight games without a goal, and the team hasn’t found anyone capable of consistently carrying the load.
Fafa Picault is second on the team in goals with four, followed by Randall Leal and Jacob Shaffelburg, each with three.
“We just haven’t been able to be clinical in front of goal,” Nashville midfielder Dax McCarty said following Wednesday’s 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Union at Geodis Park. “We’ve seen [finishing ability] in the past with Hany. But [when] he’s not able to be that catalyst for us, we have to have other guys step up. That’s just the reality of a long season.”
Surridge made a name for himself in English soccer during the 2021-22 season, when he played a key role in helping Nottingham Forest earn a promotion from the Championship League to the top-flight English Premier League.
After arriving from Stoke City about halfway through that season, the 24-year-old Surridge played in 17 games and made five starts, scoring seven goals and adding an assist.
When Nottingham Forest expanded its talent pool after getting promoted to the EPL, Surridge played a lesser role during the 2022-23 season. He played in 20 league games over the course of the whole season, making one start and scoring one goal.
Surridge has played a total of 26 Premier League games, six for Bournemouth earlier in his career before the 20 for Nottingham Forest.
He also played three games for England’s under-21 national team.
Assuming the deal to Nashville SC becomes official, Surridge will add a new offensive option for a team that had produced a franchise-record, 10-game unbeaten streak earlier this year before slumping over the past month.